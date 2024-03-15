The Gaza and Palestine Issue Is of Utmost Importance to the Islamic World

Islam Times - Interim Friday prayers leader for Tehran considered the issue of Gaza and Palestine to be the first problem of the Islamic world.

During the Friday prayers in Tehran, Kazem Sediqi criticized some Arab governments for not taking action against the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip.He emphasized that these governments should support the people of Palestine and Gaza by cutting ties with the Zionist regime.Sediqi stated that the resistance groups in the region had responded appropriately to the crimes of the Zionist regime and that victory for the resistance was imminent.