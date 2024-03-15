‘Israel’ to Send Delegation to Doha to Convey Cabinet Decision on Hamas Cease-fire, Hostage Swap Proposal

Islam Times - Following the Israeli Cabinet’s deliberation on Hamas’ cease-fire proposal, Tel Aviv on Friday announced to send a delegation to Doha, Qatar’s capital, to convey the Zionist attitude towards the latest ceasefire proposal as submitted in Gaza.

An Israeli delegation will travel to Doha, said a statement released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Friday after the Cabinet discussed Hamas’ cease-fire proposal.Late on Thursday, the Palestinian group Hamas presented Qatari and Egyptian mediators with its comprehensive vision for a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap deal with ‘Israel’.In a statement, Hamas said its stance involves a cease-fire in Gaza, the delivery of aid, the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes, and the Israeli army’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.It added that it also included a prisoner swap deal with ‘Israel’.Shortly after Hamas’ announcement, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Qatar handed the group’s response to ‘Israel’.Israeli Army Radio quoted an Israeli official as saying that Hamas’ response is under review.‘Israel’ launched its war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. It has since killed more than 31,300 Palestinians and pushed the territory to the brink of famine.‘Israel’ has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.The war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while most of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.The Israeli occupation forces have carried out another massacre in Gaza, leaving over 60 dead and 160 injured as the aggression against the region enters its 161st day.