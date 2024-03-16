0
Saturday 16 March 2024 - 10:28

North Korean Leader Inspects Drills with Call for War Preparation

Story Code : 1122953
North Korean Leader Inspects Drills with Call for War Preparation
During his inspection, he urged troops to participate in “realistic and scientific” military training as the best means of preparation for combat, North Korean state media KCNA reported Saturday.

North Korean military drills took place after joint annual drills involving South Korea and the United States wrapped up earlier this week.

The North Korean leader expressed “great satisfaction” with the nation’s airborne troops as they “occupied the simulated main enemy military targets at once.”

The troops demonstrated “their perfect combat capability to occupy the enemy region at a stroke once an order is issued,” he said.

“Only realistic training directly related to warfare can prepare soldiers as real combat fighters,” Kim insisted.

Saturday’s report on North Korean troops’ exercises comes just days after Pyongyang announced that Kim had test-driven a “new-type main battle tank” used in war, which it described as the “most powerful in the world.”

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik visited the headquarters of the army’s Special Warfare Command during the Seoul-Washington drills earlier this week.

“If Kim Jong-un wages war, you should become the world’s strongest special warfare unit that quickly removes the enemy’s leadership,” Shin said during the visit.

Earlier this week, Washington and Seoul wrapped up their annual large-scale Freedom Shield exercises – involving missile interception and air assault drills, among others – with double the number of troops participating compared to 2023.

North Korea sees the annual joint Seoul-Washington drills as a military rehearsal for an invasion of the country.

Pyongyang has declared South Korea as its “principal enemy”, threatening to go to war with Seoul over “even 0.001 mm” of territorial infringement.
Comment


Featured Stories
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
Trump Ordered CIA Op against China
Trump Ordered CIA Op against China
16 March 2024
NYPD Raids and Ousts Islamic Vendors Ahead of Ramadan
NYPD Raids and Ousts Islamic Vendors Ahead of Ramadan
16 March 2024
“Israeli” Rights Confess: Palestinian Detainees Subjected to Systematic Abuse in ‘Israeli’ Jails
“Israeli” Rights Confess: Palestinian Detainees Subjected to Systematic Abuse in ‘Israeli’ Jails
16 March 2024
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
15 March 2024
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
15 March 2024
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
15 March 2024
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
15 March 2024
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
15 March 2024
Report: Canada Stopped Non-Lethal Military Exports to “Israeli” Entity
Report: Canada Stopped Non-Lethal Military Exports to “Israeli” Entity
15 March 2024
New Massacre: ‘Israel’ Martyrs Dozens of Palestinians Awaiting Aid!
New Massacre: ‘Israel’ Martyrs Dozens of Palestinians Awaiting Aid!
15 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces to Expand Ops against ‘Israel’-Linked Ships to Indian Ocean
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces to Expand Ops against ‘Israel’-Linked Ships to Indian Ocean
15 March 2024
Iran: Israel Not Qualified for Membership in Any Intel. Mechanism
Iran: Israel Not Qualified for Membership in Any Intel. Mechanism
14 March 2024