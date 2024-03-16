0
Saturday 16 March 2024 - 10:30

ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza

Story Code : 1122955
Two weeks ago, Nicaragua filed a case against Germany before the International Court of Justice [ICJ], saying Berlin was “facilitating the commission of genocide and... failed in its obligation to do everything possible to prevent the commission of genocide,” in Gaza.

Berlin has also suspended funding of the UN Palestinian refugee agency. This is also included in the case.

The Hague-based ICJ said in a statement on Friday it will hold hearings on April 8 and 9 for both countries to make submissions.

“The hearings will be devoted to the request for the indication of provisional measures contained in Nicaragua’s Application,” the ICJ said in a statement.

The Nicaraguan government has requested the ICJ to take a swift interim stance against Germany before the case was given in-depth study by judges.

The case came following the ICJ ruling on January 26 that “Israel” must do everything to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and take “immediate” measures for aid provisions.
