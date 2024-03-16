Iran Lauds Adoption of UN Resolution on Combatting Islamophobia

Islam Times - Iran’s ambassador to the UN hailed the adoption of a resolution by the General Assembly on the measures to combat Islamophobia, calling for mobilized efforts to enhance tolerance and coexistence among all nations.

Addressing the UN General Assembly’s high-level meeting in commemoration of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, held in New York on Friday, Saeed Iravani said the UNGA’s move to adopt the resolution on measures to combat Islamophobia is “another clear evidence of this joint commitment to terminate Islamophobia in all its forms and manifestations.”“The time has come for us to make the best use of our solidarity and mobilize the inclusive participation of all relevant stakeholders to actively combat such menace through, inter alia, promoting global dialogue aiming to enhance tolerance and coexistence among all nations,” he added.Expressing Iran’s grave concern over the alarming proliferation of a widespread network of anti-Muslim campaigns including by utilizing media outlets and social media platforms, the ambassador said, “We strongly condemn all forms of hate speech, discrimination, terrorist attacks and violence against Muslims and their sacred beliefs, principles and shrines.”He then condemned the Israeli aggressions against Palestinians, saying, “Israel as an occupying regime in cooperation with its allies maintains a futile attempt to excuse all its atrocities, crimes and apartheid practices through fabricating a direct link between Islam and terrorism.”“We reiterate that not only does Islam prohibit killing innocent civilians, but also terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group,” Iravani underlined.“Furthermore, the Muslim Ummah, in an apparent violation of their human rights, have been facing violence and defamation as well as desecration of their values, shrines and holy book in a number of European countries under the pretext of freedom of expression, which is exacerbated after the resurgence of far-right parties in those countries. A number of these countries not only refuse to criminalize or prohibit violence and hatred against religious symbols and holy books in their national regulations, but also try to diverge from collective efforts to accomplish this goal,” the Iranian envoy added.“Iran… is fiercely determined to continue its support of all efforts to combat Islamophobia and religion-based extremism. We would like to express our readiness to closely collaborate with the International Community in this sake. Iran also reiterates its full solidarity with the victims of attacks emanating from Islamophobia all around the world and highlights the utmost importance of commemorating the International Day to Combat Islamophobia in recalling the global commitments to promoting a culture of tolerance and peace at all levels that are based on respect for human rights as well as the diversity of religions and beliefs,” he concluded.