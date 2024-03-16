0
Saturday 16 March 2024 - 10:32

Children, Pregnant Women Killed in Israeli Attack on Gaza’s Nuseirat

Story Code : 1122957
Children, Pregnant Women Killed in Israeli Attack on Gaza’s Nuseirat
Pregnant women were also among the deceased in the house situated in the camp's western area in central Gaza.

"We hold the American administration, the international community, and the 'Israeli' occupation fully responsible for the escalation of these crimes and massacres against defenseless civilians," stated the office on Telegram.

Malaysia condemned Israel's attack on Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp on March 14, labeling it as "senseless." The assault resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and left over 20 others injured. The attack occurred as camp personnel were preparing to distribute food donated through the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine, a fund under Malaysia's Foreign Ministry.

"This reprehensible act of aggression against innocent civilians underscores the flagrant disregard for human rights and international law by the Israeli authorities," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued late on Friday.

Malaysia urged the international community to "intervene promptly" and hold Israel accountable. "It is imperative that justice is served, and measures are taken to prevent the recurrence of such atrocities," the ministry emphasized.

Since October 7, Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 31,490 Palestinians and injuries to 73,439 others.
Comment


Featured Stories
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
Trump Ordered CIA Op against China
Trump Ordered CIA Op against China
16 March 2024
NYPD Raids and Ousts Islamic Vendors Ahead of Ramadan
NYPD Raids and Ousts Islamic Vendors Ahead of Ramadan
16 March 2024
“Israeli” Rights Confess: Palestinian Detainees Subjected to Systematic Abuse in ‘Israeli’ Jails
“Israeli” Rights Confess: Palestinian Detainees Subjected to Systematic Abuse in ‘Israeli’ Jails
16 March 2024
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
15 March 2024
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
15 March 2024
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
15 March 2024
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
15 March 2024
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
15 March 2024
Report: Canada Stopped Non-Lethal Military Exports to “Israeli” Entity
Report: Canada Stopped Non-Lethal Military Exports to “Israeli” Entity
15 March 2024
New Massacre: ‘Israel’ Martyrs Dozens of Palestinians Awaiting Aid!
New Massacre: ‘Israel’ Martyrs Dozens of Palestinians Awaiting Aid!
15 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces to Expand Ops against ‘Israel’-Linked Ships to Indian Ocean
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces to Expand Ops against ‘Israel’-Linked Ships to Indian Ocean
15 March 2024
Iran: Israel Not Qualified for Membership in Any Intel. Mechanism
Iran: Israel Not Qualified for Membership in Any Intel. Mechanism
14 March 2024