Children, Pregnant Women Killed in Israeli Attack on Gaza’s Nuseirat

Islam Times - The government media office in Gaza reported that most of the 36 people killed in the Israeli army's attack on a family home near the Nuseirat refugee camp were children.

Pregnant women were also among the deceased in the house situated in the camp's western area in central Gaza."We hold the American administration, the international community, and the 'Israeli' occupation fully responsible for the escalation of these crimes and massacres against defenseless civilians," stated the office on Telegram.Malaysia condemned Israel's attack on Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp on March 14, labeling it as "senseless." The assault resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and left over 20 others injured. The attack occurred as camp personnel were preparing to distribute food donated through the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine, a fund under Malaysia's Foreign Ministry."This reprehensible act of aggression against innocent civilians underscores the flagrant disregard for human rights and international law by the Israeli authorities," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued late on Friday.Malaysia urged the international community to "intervene promptly" and hold Israel accountable. "It is imperative that justice is served, and measures are taken to prevent the recurrence of such atrocities," the ministry emphasized.Since October 7, Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 31,490 Palestinians and injuries to 73,439 others.