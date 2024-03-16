Unfriendly Countries' Actions to Not Interfere in Russian Election: Envoy

Islam Times - The efforts of unfriendly countries will not interfere with the Russian presidential election in the country and abroad, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"Let me point out that the enemies' efforts cannot disrupt the elections of the President of Russia, which are successfully and actively conducted throughout the country as well as abroad. On March 17, Russian diplomats in Washington, D.C., New York and Houston will not only exercise their constitutional right, but will also ensure by all possible means that Russian citizens can go to the polls in a calm and safe environment and make their fateful choice," the Russian embassy quoted Antonov as saying on its Telegram channel, TASS reported."It is also clear that Washington spares no effort, trying in vain to spoil the holiday for the Russians, when our united and multi-ethnic people choose their future in the elections of the President of the Russian Federation. The voting is not over yet, but the US authorities are threatening not to recognize the results of the expression of will as well as to apply ‘punitive’ actions against observers," the ambassador added.Voting in the Russian presidential election is taking place over three days on March 15-17. Four candidates vie for the top office, namely New People party nominee Vladislav Davankov; self-nominated candidate and incumbent President Vladimir Putin; Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) nominee Leonid Slutsky; and Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) nominee Nikolay Kharitonov.