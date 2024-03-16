0
Saturday 16 March 2024 - 20:57

Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’

Story Code : 1123058
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
During the meeting, Ansarullah underlined that it would continue carrying out Resistance operations in support of Gaza in the Red Sea and that the US-British airstrikes on Yemen would make no difference when it comes to their stance, according to the sources.

That said, the revolutionary movement stressed it was prepared to coordinate on all levels with the Palestinian Resistance factions.

On the other hand, the Palestinian Resistance expressed its appreciation and gratitude for the pivotal role played by the Yemeni resistance movement, underlining the depth of Yemeni-Palestinian relations.

The current leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement, Sayyed Abul-Malik al-Houthi, stressed during the meeting the pivotal role of the struggle of the Palestinian people, underlining the commitment of the Yemeni people and the revolutionary movement to the Palestinian cause.

Reports further mentioned that the meeting discussed bolstering the collective roles of the Resistance factions and their preparedness for a possible escalation during the holy month of Ramadan, and the Resistance expressed its readiness for dialogue and a ceasefire while reflecting on the developments of the talks.

During the meeting, the Resistance stressed that they were prepared to reach an agreement that would put an end to the aggression and that meets the expectations of the Palestinian people.

According to sources, the Resistance factions also reiterated their commitment to the main issue of the withdrawal of the “Israeli” occupation forces from Gaza, stressing the importance of the return of the displaced Palestinians to their homes, especially the people of northern Gaza and the importance of reaching an honorable prisoner-captive swap deal.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
16 March 2024
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
16 March 2024
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
16 March 2024
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
16 March 2024
Trump Ordered CIA Op against China
Trump Ordered CIA Op against China
16 March 2024
NYPD Raids and Ousts Islamic Vendors Ahead of Ramadan
NYPD Raids and Ousts Islamic Vendors Ahead of Ramadan
16 March 2024
“Israeli” Rights Confess: Palestinian Detainees Subjected to Systematic Abuse in ‘Israeli’ Jails
“Israeli” Rights Confess: Palestinian Detainees Subjected to Systematic Abuse in ‘Israeli’ Jails
16 March 2024
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
15 March 2024
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
15 March 2024
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
15 March 2024
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
15 March 2024
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
15 March 2024