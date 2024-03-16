0
Saturday 16 March 2024 - 21:04

UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again

Story Code : 1123062
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
It says “Israeli” attacks have left almost 23 million tons of rubble and unexploded weapons scattered across the enclave, which will continue to pose a threat well into the future.

The UN aid coordination office [OCHA] said mine action partners are now “carrying out assessments of explosive threats” and educating Gazans about the dangers.

It added however, that “response efforts have been hampered by restrictions on the import of humanitarian mine action supplies and authorization requirements for the deployment of specialized personnel."

The UN stated the current “Israeli” military aggression in Gaza has not only resulted in an unprecedented death toll and displaced over 1.5 million people, but has also seen extensive destruction of infrastructure.

As “Israel” continues its relentless bombardment of the Palestinian enclave, its estimated from satellite images that over 150,000 buildings and homes have been damaged and destroyed.

That is believed to add up to more than half of all structures in the 365-kilometer square area, home to 2.3 million people.

Across Gaza, residential areas have been left in ruins, schools and universities have been destroyed, roads rendered impassable, and water and other essential services are no longer functioning.

The UN further mentioned that economic activity in the enclave, across all sectors, has ground to a halt, except for the minimum health and food services, and that the impact on household welfare is immeasurable.

The war has destroyed families and their livelihoods, left thousands with life-changing injuries, and seen sprawling tent cities spring up, notably around the southern city of Rafah where many have fled.

Aid agencies have also warned of the severe impact that the war is having on both the physical and mental health of Palestinians.

At the same time, an estimated 17000 Palestinian children are now unaccompanied or have been separated from their parents.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
16 March 2024
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
16 March 2024
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
16 March 2024
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
16 March 2024
Trump Ordered CIA Op against China
Trump Ordered CIA Op against China
16 March 2024
NYPD Raids and Ousts Islamic Vendors Ahead of Ramadan
NYPD Raids and Ousts Islamic Vendors Ahead of Ramadan
16 March 2024
“Israeli” Rights Confess: Palestinian Detainees Subjected to Systematic Abuse in ‘Israeli’ Jails
“Israeli” Rights Confess: Palestinian Detainees Subjected to Systematic Abuse in ‘Israeli’ Jails
16 March 2024
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
15 March 2024
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
15 March 2024
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
15 March 2024
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
15 March 2024
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
15 March 2024