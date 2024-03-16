0
Saturday 16 March 2024 - 21:07

Attack on Pakistan Army Post near Afghan Border Kills 7, Military Says

Story Code : 1123066
Attack on Pakistan Army Post near Afghan Border Kills 7, Military Says
The incident in northwest Pakistan was carried out by six attackers, the military's media wing said in a statement, without naming the militant group responsible for the attack.

"The terrorists rammed an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to collapse of portion of a building, resulting into Shahadat (martyrdom) of five," the statement said, adding that another two security force members were killed in later fighting with the militants.

Residents in Waziristan, an area bordering Afghanistan in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, told Reuters an explosion shook doors and damaged windows during the attack.

Pakistani government and security officials say attacks have risen in recent months, many of them claimed by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) and launched from Afghan soil.

That has damaged the relationship between Pakistan and the ruling Afghan Taliban, who deny they have allowed Afghanistan to be used by militants.

Pakistan's national elections in February took place under tight security. Nine people died in blasts, grenade and gun attacks on election day.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
16 March 2024
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
16 March 2024
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
16 March 2024
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
16 March 2024
Trump Ordered CIA Op against China
Trump Ordered CIA Op against China
16 March 2024
NYPD Raids and Ousts Islamic Vendors Ahead of Ramadan
NYPD Raids and Ousts Islamic Vendors Ahead of Ramadan
16 March 2024
“Israeli” Rights Confess: Palestinian Detainees Subjected to Systematic Abuse in ‘Israeli’ Jails
“Israeli” Rights Confess: Palestinian Detainees Subjected to Systematic Abuse in ‘Israeli’ Jails
16 March 2024
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
15 March 2024
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
15 March 2024
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
15 March 2024
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
15 March 2024
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
15 March 2024