Islam Times - The US treasury secretary predicted the American greenback may fall as a reserve currency.

When asked at the time if the dollar’s international status was declining, Janet Yellen said, “We should expect over time a gradually increased share of other assets in reserve holdings of countries — a natural desire to diversify. But the dollar is far and away the dominant reserve asset.”In 2022, the US dollar saw an 8% drop in its share of global reserves. With that decline, BRICS is growing in numbers and support. Furthermore, the bloc is pushing its de-dollarization initiative, inquiring with more countries who are reliant on the US dollar to abandon it.Thus, a shadow does appear to be growing behind the greenback, and representatives of the US have begun to take notice, watcher.guru reported.The US treasury secretary said in the same setting that “it will not be easy for any country to devise a way to get around the dollar.”However, she understands that there is a global interest in diversifying reserve currency. Since the US dollar has suffered over the past half-decade, more countries are interested in their local currencies and an alternative to the greenback.