Spokesman Derides Ex-Israeli Official’s Comment on Disintegration of Iran

Islam Times - The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry mocked recent comments by a former Israeli military official about partitioning Iran through ethnic discord, saying the Zionist criminals won’t live to see their wishes fulfilled.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani ridiculed the comments by Mordechai Kedar, a former Israeli military intelligence officer who has proposed a regime change in Iran instigated by ethnic minorities.Kedar has, in an op-ed article issued by the Jerusalem Post on March 13, argued that Iran should be disintegrated into five to six ethnic states.In response, Kanaani said this is not the first time the Zionist enemies make such rude comments about Iran.He reminded the Israeli regime’s officials that the Islamic Republic has maintained its integrity for over four decades because the Iranian ethnic groups have always closed ranks in a unified and strong manner.The Zionist criminals, who have buckled under the force of a popular movement in the Gaza Strip and are cowardly massacring women and children to make up for their irreparable failures, won’t live to see their impossible dream of disintegration of Iran come true, Kanaani added.