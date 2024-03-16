0
Saturday 16 March 2024 - 21:19

Pence Says He Will Not Endorse Former Boss Trump in 2024 US Election

Story Code : 1123079
Pence, who ended his own 2024 presidential campaign amid dismal opinion poll numbers, told Fox News: "It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year", Reuters reported.

Trump this week won enough delegates to mathematically clinch the Republican nomination and will face a general election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden on Nov. 5.

Pence served Trump loyally but publicly broke with the former Republican president over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

On that day, Pence, who as vice president held the ceremonial role of president of the US Senate, was overseeing the certification of Biden's 2020 election win over Trump.

He refused Trump's instructions to delay or halt the certification, drawing an angry rebuke from Trump during the riot. Some rioters shouted, "Hang Mike Pence."

Pence said during his presidential campaign that his life was put in danger that day, and he urged Republican primary voters not to choose Trump as their White House candidate this year. Pence ended his bid for the Republican nomination in October before any primary votes were cast.
