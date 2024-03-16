0
Saturday 16 March 2024 - 21:22

UNICEF Warns of “Massive Loss of Children’s Lives in Sudan”

Story Code : 1123083
UNICEF Warns of “Massive Loss of Children’s Lives in Sudan”
UNICEF Representative in Sudan Madeleine O’Brien said on Friday on platform X that “there is only a glimmer of hope left to prevent the mass loss of children’s lives and future in Sudan.”

“After 11 months of brutal war in Sudan, 14 million children are in need of humanitarian assistance, and 4 million are displaced,” O’Brien said, according to Northern Africa New webiste.

Millions in Sudan suffer from hunger and acute malnutrition, O’Brien said, stressing the need for a ceasefire and “unhindered access for more resources and aid now”.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement: “The brutal war in Sudan is pushing the country towards famine and catastrophic loss of life, especially among children.”

The warnings come days after Save the Children announced that nearly 230,000 children, pregnant women and new mothers could die of hunger in the coming months unless urgent life-saving funding is released to respond to Sudan’s deepening crisis.

Since mid-April 2023, Sudan has been witnessing a devastating war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, which has left about 13,900 dead and more than 8 million displaced and refugees, according to the United Nations.
