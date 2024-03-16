Several Sabotage Attacks Hit Russian Polling Stations

Islam Times - Several incidents of sabotage attacks against ballot boxes in the Russian elections were reported on Saturday, resulting in law enforcement intervention.

A series of sabotage incidents has hit the Russian electoral polls, propelling the government to label it an act of terrorism and prompting law enforcement interference, Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported.With the kick-off of the Russian elections on Friday, incidents like pouring green dye over ballots and arson washed over polling stations. Law enforcement intervened and captured the offenders, who face up to five years in prison.Maxim Grigoriev, co-chair of the Coordination Council for Public Control over Voting dubbed the incidents as intimidation tactics to discourage voters from casting their votes, saying “This is not just an attempt to obstruct the elections, but an act of terrorism. I urge law enforcement agencies to approach this with the appropriate article of the criminal code since people could have been injured as a result of these actions.”Although some ballots had been spoiled in the process, the damage remained minimal and would not affect the final results, Grigoriev assured.