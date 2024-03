Islam Times - Lebanese Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance targeted the Al-Baghdadi Israeli occupation site with missiles, directly hitting the site.

In a statement published by the Al-Manar TV website on Saturday, Hezbollah's movement said that its forced a missile at the Al-Baghdadi Israeli occupation site and the missile directly hit its target.Al-Manar correspondent also said that the Israeli occupation warplane struck the outskirts of Marwahin town in the south of Lebanon on Saturday.