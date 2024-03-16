0
Saturday 16 March 2024 - 21:28

Kremlin: US Conducting Covert Influence Campaign against Russia

Story Code : 1123089
Kremlin: US Conducting Covert Influence Campaign against Russia
The Kremlin was commenting on a Reuters report that Donald Trump as US president authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to launch a clandestine campaign on Chinese social media aimed at turning public opinion in China against its government.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the US was currently trying to conduct a similar campaign against Russia, which is holding a presidential election between Friday and Sunday.

Incumbent Vladimir Putin, who is at odds with the West over the war in Ukraine, is expected to easily win another six-year term in office.

"One thing I can say is that we have experienced such activities for many years. The United States and the relevant agencies and intelligence services have been doing the same in our country and are still trying to do so," Peskov told reporters.

"And only decisive actions to protect the domestic political landscape and our society from attempts at such interference have largely minimized the effectiveness of the work of the US special services. However, this does not mean that they are abandoning their attempts."

Peskov said Washington might be running similar campaigns against the governments of other countries too.

Russia's foreign intelligence service on Monday accused the United States of trying to meddle in Russia's presidential election and said that Washington even had plans to launch a cyber attack on the online voting system.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
16 March 2024
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
16 March 2024
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
16 March 2024
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
16 March 2024
Trump Ordered CIA Op against China
Trump Ordered CIA Op against China
16 March 2024
NYPD Raids and Ousts Islamic Vendors Ahead of Ramadan
NYPD Raids and Ousts Islamic Vendors Ahead of Ramadan
16 March 2024
“Israeli” Rights Confess: Palestinian Detainees Subjected to Systematic Abuse in ‘Israeli’ Jails
“Israeli” Rights Confess: Palestinian Detainees Subjected to Systematic Abuse in ‘Israeli’ Jails
16 March 2024
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
15 March 2024
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
15 March 2024
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
15 March 2024
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
15 March 2024
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
15 March 2024