0
Sunday 17 March 2024 - 11:31

Israeli Missile Attack Injures Soldier in Southern Syria

Story Code : 1123157
Israeli Missile Attack Injures Soldier in Southern Syria
The attack occurred at 00:42 local time on Sunday (21:42 GMT on Saturday), as reported by the ministry.

"The Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan (Heights), targeting a number of points in the southern region," stated the ministry in a released statement.

"Our air defense intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them. The aggression resulted in one soldier being injured and some material losses," it added.

Syria and Israel have been technically at war since the Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights began in 1967. The Israeli regime has conducted numerous attacks on Syria since 2011, coinciding with the onset of foreign-backed militancy and terrorism in the Arab nation.

The frequency of these strikes escalated notably since last October when Israel initiated a genocidal military campaign against the Gaza Strip. Observers have described this as a reckless move that heightens tensions in the region.

Last month, the Israeli regime carried out an airstrike targeting a suburb of Damascus, causing material damage. In a separate incident, at least three people were killed in a strike by an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle in the western Syrian province of Homs, close to the Lebanese border.
Comment


Featured Stories
Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports
Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports
Iran’s Admin Pushing to Advance AI Technologies: President
Iran’s Admin Pushing to Advance AI Technologies: President
17 March 2024
Trump Warns of ‘Bloodbath’ If He Loses Election
Trump Warns of ‘Bloodbath’ If He Loses Election
17 March 2024
Israeli Missile Attack Injures Soldier in Southern Syria
Israeli Missile Attack Injures Soldier in Southern Syria
17 March 2024
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
16 March 2024
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
16 March 2024
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
16 March 2024
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
16 March 2024
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
16 March 2024
Trump Ordered CIA Op against China
Trump Ordered CIA Op against China
16 March 2024
NYPD Raids and Ousts Islamic Vendors Ahead of Ramadan
NYPD Raids and Ousts Islamic Vendors Ahead of Ramadan
16 March 2024
“Israeli” Rights Confess: Palestinian Detainees Subjected to Systematic Abuse in ‘Israeli’ Jails
“Israeli” Rights Confess: Palestinian Detainees Subjected to Systematic Abuse in ‘Israeli’ Jails
16 March 2024
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
15 March 2024