Israeli Missile Attack Injures Soldier in Southern Syria

Islam Times - The Israeli regime launched a fresh missile strike targeting southern areas of Syria, resulting in one soldier being injured, according to the Syrian defense ministry.

The attack occurred at 00:42 local time on Sunday (21:42 GMT on Saturday), as reported by the ministry."The Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan (Heights), targeting a number of points in the southern region," stated the ministry in a released statement."Our air defense intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them. The aggression resulted in one soldier being injured and some material losses," it added.Syria and Israel have been technically at war since the Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights began in 1967. The Israeli regime has conducted numerous attacks on Syria since 2011, coinciding with the onset of foreign-backed militancy and terrorism in the Arab nation.The frequency of these strikes escalated notably since last October when Israel initiated a genocidal military campaign against the Gaza Strip. Observers have described this as a reckless move that heightens tensions in the region.Last month, the Israeli regime carried out an airstrike targeting a suburb of Damascus, causing material damage. In a separate incident, at least three people were killed in a strike by an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle in the western Syrian province of Homs, close to the Lebanese border.