Trump Warns of ‘Bloodbath’ If He Loses Election

Islam Times - Former US president Donald Trump issued a stark warning, stating that a loss in the 2024 election could lead to a dire situation for the US auto industry and the nation, suggesting it could result in a "bloodbath."

Trump's declaration emerged as he pledged imposing a "100% tariff" on foreign-made cars, underscoring his belief that domestic auto production hinges solely on his re-election, as per CNN."We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those guys if I get elected," Trump articulated during a rally in Vandalia, Ohio. "Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole – that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That’ll be the least of it."This assertion formed part of Trump's broader discourse on the auto industry, trade unions, electric vehicle transition, and Mexican auto plants, aiming to court autoworkers and Rust Belt voters through his emphasis on trade policies and tariffs. In an earlier interview with CNBC, Trump proposed a 50% tariff on vehicles manufactured in Chinese-owned facilities in Mexico.The ex-president underscored the urgency of the forthcoming November election to his audience, asserting, "If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country."Saturday’s rally, held in support of businessman Bernie Moreno, Trump’s favored contender in the state’s Republican Senate primary, witnessed a meandering speech attributed by Trump to the challenge of reading from a teleprompter in windy conditions.In response to Trump’s usage of the term "bloodbath," US President Joe Biden's campaign seized the opportunity to criticize Trump, with spokesperson James Singer alleging that Trump "wants another January 6."In retaliation, the Trump campaign rebuked Biden's team, contending that the former president's remarks pertained to the welfare of autoworkers. Campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt insisted, "Biden’s policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and autoworkers."Trump’s discourse also delved into other subjects, including critiques of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, immigration policy, the economy, and reiterated unsubstantiated claims regarding the legitimacy of the 2020 election results.Further, Trump reiterated his pledge to pardon individuals charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, labeling them as "hostages." He continued with his unsupported assertions regarding foreign countries dispatching criminals to the US and utilized dehumanizing language to describe undocumented immigrants.The former president’s persistent focus on immigration as a campaign focal point was evident, with proposals for stringent policies such as mass detentions and deportations being reiterated. Trump's dehumanizing language, including saying last year that migrants were “poisoning the blood of our country,” has drawn parallels to historical figures like Adolf Hitler.