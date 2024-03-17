0
Sunday 17 March 2024 - 11:40

Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports

Story Code : 1123165
Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports
As a result of a military takeover in Niger on July 26, 2023, President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani.

Following the takeover, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened military action against Niger after its Western-supported leader was thrown out of office by the country’s military leadership, but it quickly opted for sanctions instead.

After Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso announced that they plan to leave ECOWAS, the bloc dropped sanctions on Niger and urged the three nations to remain in the organization.
Comment


Featured Stories
Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports
Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports
Iran’s Admin Pushing to Advance AI Technologies: President
Iran’s Admin Pushing to Advance AI Technologies: President
17 March 2024
Trump Warns of ‘Bloodbath’ If He Loses Election
Trump Warns of ‘Bloodbath’ If He Loses Election
17 March 2024
Israeli Missile Attack Injures Soldier in Southern Syria
Israeli Missile Attack Injures Soldier in Southern Syria
17 March 2024
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
16 March 2024
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
16 March 2024
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
16 March 2024
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
16 March 2024
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
16 March 2024
Trump Ordered CIA Op against China
Trump Ordered CIA Op against China
16 March 2024
NYPD Raids and Ousts Islamic Vendors Ahead of Ramadan
NYPD Raids and Ousts Islamic Vendors Ahead of Ramadan
16 March 2024
“Israeli” Rights Confess: Palestinian Detainees Subjected to Systematic Abuse in ‘Israeli’ Jails
“Israeli” Rights Confess: Palestinian Detainees Subjected to Systematic Abuse in ‘Israeli’ Jails
16 March 2024
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
15 March 2024