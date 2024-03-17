0
Sunday 17 March 2024 - 11:40

Iran’s Admin Pushing to Advance AI Technologies: President

In a meeting with the representatives of various guilds and virtual businesses, held in Tehran on Saturday evening, Raisi said his administration regards the digital economy as a great opportunity.

Highlighting the major investments in diverse sectors to trigger a boom in digital businesses, the president said his administration places great emphasis on “preserving and attracting domestic talents in the digital economy sector and making major strides in the artificial intelligence field.”

Describing the “technology and innovation ecosystem” as the driving force behind development in the contemporary era, Raisi said domestic knowledge-based companies’ focus on artificial intelligence and reliance on the young talented and innovative forces herald a promising future for technological advances.

Pointing to the target of an economic growth of 8 percent in Iran, the president said the digital economy has a significant share in this course considering the creation of jobs, the speed of return on investment, high productivity, and reduced expenses.

He voiced the administration’s financial and legal support for the private sector in the digital economy sector.

Last month, the head of Islamic World Science & Technology Monitoring and Citation Institute (ISC) said Iran has stood in the first place among the Islamic countries in terms of artificial intelligence technologies.
