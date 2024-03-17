Doctors Struggle to Provide Medical Care amidst Humanitarian Crisis in Rafah

Islam Times - Volunteer doctors in Rafah, southern Gaza, are encountering challenges in delivering essential medical assistance amidst a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by Israel's recent attacks.

With an influx of 1.5 million Palestinians seeking refuge in Rafah from the violence in northern and central Gaza, healthcare facilities are overwhelmed and facing severe shortages of medicines and supplies.The United Nations has reported that the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza, has become a shelter for approximately 1.5 million Palestinians following the escalation of war by Israel in other parts of the enclave.However, the surge in population has strained the city's healthcare infrastructure beyond its capacity, leaving volunteer doctors grappling with immense challenges in providing adequate medical care.Ahmed Saad, a volunteer working at a medical point in Rafah, expressed the dire situation, stating, "It’s impossible for medical facilities to accommodate this number of patients. We’re operating in a camp housing around 1.5 million people. We receive medications to cover a week, but they run out in just one day."Samar Gregea, a displaced Palestinian from Gaza City, highlighted the critical shortages of medications, particularly pediatric medicines. "There are a lot of patients in the camp, with all children suffering from malnutrition, and the widespread presence of hepatitis A. Children require foods high in sugars, like dates, which are currently unavailable," she explained.The escalating violence has taken a heavy toll on civilian lives, with the Palestinian Health Ministry reporting staggering casualties. Since October 7, a total of 31,645 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,676 wounded in Israeli attacks across Gaza. In the past 24 hours alone, 92 people lost their lives in the ongoing war, according to the ministry's latest figures.