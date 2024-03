Islam Times - Nationwide voter turnout in the Russian presidential election stood at 65.05% as of 12:50 pm Moscow time (9:50 am GMT) on Sunday, according to live update from the Russian Central Election Commission.

"(Voter turnout) as the election is going on: 65.05%," data on the information board of the election authority reads, according to TASS.The data excludes the number of online voters though.