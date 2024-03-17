0
Sunday 17 March 2024 - 22:57

Israeli Forces Conduct Night Raids across West Bank

Story Code : 1123249
Israeli Forces Conduct Night Raids across West Bank
Witnesses heard explosions and saw violent confrontations between Israeli forces and young Palestinians, with tear gas filling the streets earlier in the night, Al Jazeera reported.

Accompanied by a bulldozer, Israeli forces conducted a raid in Nablus. The raids extended across several West Bank cities, including Tulkarem, Bethlehem, Hebron, and Jenin, as reported by Wafa news agency.

In Hebron, Qalqilya, Jenin, and Jerusalem al-Quds, Israeli forces made several arrests, totaling eleven, as confirmed by Wafa. These arrests followed overnight raids where Israeli forces stormed Palestinian homes in Qalqilya, Hebron (al-Khalil), and Jenin.

The Commission of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs noted that Israeli occupation forces have detained approximately 7,605 Palestinians from the West Bank since October 7, indicating a continued escalation in arrests and tensions.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers conducted raids in villages near Nablus, with reports of threats of eviction in Duma and incidents of stone-throwing and gunfire in Burin.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Regime Eyes Private Military Contractors for US Pier
Israeli Regime Eyes Private Military Contractors for US Pier
Macron Says Ready to Discuss De-Escalation in Ukraine with Putin
Macron Says Ready to Discuss De-Escalation in Ukraine with Putin
17 March 2024
Iraqi Cleric: U.S. Making a Big Mistake in Expanding War in Yemen
Iraqi Cleric: U.S. Making a Big Mistake in Expanding War in Yemen
17 March 2024
Iran: Palestinians Not to Forget Intl. Bodies Inaction vs Zionists
Iran: Palestinians Not to Forget Intl. Bodies Inaction vs Zionists
17 March 2024
Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports
Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports
17 March 2024
Iran’s Admin Pushing to Advance AI Technologies: President
Iran’s Admin Pushing to Advance AI Technologies: President
17 March 2024
Trump Warns of ‘Bloodbath’ If He Loses Election
Trump Warns of ‘Bloodbath’ If He Loses Election
17 March 2024
Israeli Missile Attack Injures Soldier in Southern Syria
Israeli Missile Attack Injures Soldier in Southern Syria
17 March 2024
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
16 March 2024
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
16 March 2024
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
16 March 2024
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
16 March 2024
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
16 March 2024