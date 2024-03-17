Israeli Forces Conduct Night Raids across West Bank
Story Code : 1123249
Witnesses heard explosions and saw violent confrontations between Israeli forces and young Palestinians, with tear gas filling the streets earlier in the night, Al Jazeera reported.
Accompanied by a bulldozer, Israeli forces conducted a raid in Nablus. The raids extended across several West Bank cities, including Tulkarem, Bethlehem, Hebron, and Jenin, as reported by Wafa news agency.
In Hebron, Qalqilya, Jenin, and Jerusalem al-Quds, Israeli forces made several arrests, totaling eleven, as confirmed by Wafa. These arrests followed overnight raids where Israeli forces stormed Palestinian homes in Qalqilya, Hebron (al-Khalil), and Jenin.
The Commission of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs noted that Israeli occupation forces have detained approximately 7,605 Palestinians from the West Bank since October 7, indicating a continued escalation in arrests and tensions.
Meanwhile, Israeli settlers conducted raids in villages near Nablus, with reports of threats of eviction in Duma and incidents of stone-throwing and gunfire in Burin.