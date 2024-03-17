Israeli Forces Conduct Night Raids across West Bank

Islam Times - Israeli forces carried out nighttime raids across the West Bank, resulting in clashes in Nablus and multiple arrests in other cities, according to local sources.

Witnesses heard explosions and saw violent confrontations between Israeli forces and young Palestinians, with tear gas filling the streets earlier in the night, Al Jazeera reported.Accompanied by a bulldozer, Israeli forces conducted a raid in Nablus. The raids extended across several West Bank cities, including Tulkarem, Bethlehem, Hebron, and Jenin, as reported by Wafa news agency.In Hebron, Qalqilya, Jenin, and Jerusalem al-Quds, Israeli forces made several arrests, totaling eleven, as confirmed by Wafa. These arrests followed overnight raids where Israeli forces stormed Palestinian homes in Qalqilya, Hebron (al-Khalil), and Jenin.The Commission of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs noted that Israeli occupation forces have detained approximately 7,605 Palestinians from the West Bank since October 7, indicating a continued escalation in arrests and tensions.Meanwhile, Israeli settlers conducted raids in villages near Nablus, with reports of threats of eviction in Duma and incidents of stone-throwing and gunfire in Burin.