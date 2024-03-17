0
Sunday 17 March 2024 - 23:01

Iran: Palestinians Not to Forget Intl. Bodies Inaction vs Zionists

Speaking in a Sunday meeting of the cabinet, President Ebrahim Raeisi expressed regret over the lack of action on the part of international organizations in the face of the Israeli regime's genocidal war in the Gaza Strip. 

Expressing deep regret and concern over the current situation of the Palestinians in Gaza, the Iranian president condemned the inaction of international organizations towards the unprecedented crimes of the Zionists against the oppressed, innocent, defenseless but powerful people of Gaza, as well as the continued economic and political relations on the part of some Islamic countries with the Zionist regime.

"Palestinians and other oppressed people in the world will never forget this inaction," Raeisi asserted.

Elsewhere in the Sunday meeting, he defended his administration's economic record and noted that not only inflation is under control, but also it is witnessing a downward trend.

He called on his government officials to intensify their efforts to lower the inflation rate even further.
