NATO Secretary General Visits Azerbaijan, Meets Aliyev

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has visited the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit and has met with president Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Sunday.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have made press statements, local Azeri media Trend News reported.Tomorrow Monday, March 18, Stoltenberg will hold meetings with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.The NATO Secretary General will go to Tbilisi tomorrow to meet with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.On Tuesday, March 19, Stoltenberg will be in Yerevan, where he is slated to hold talks with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.Stoltenberg and Pashinyan are planned to hold a joint press conference, according to the NATO official website.