Israeli Regime Eyes Private Military Contractors for US Pier

Islam Times - The Israeli regime is considering using international Private Military Companies (PMCs) to secure the soon-to-be-established American dock in the Gaza Strip, US officials told local US media.

According to sources at the American network, Israeli officials have discussed the idea with senior officials from Joe Biden's administration in recent weeks. After airdropping minimal amounts of aid to residents of the Gaza Strip, the Biden administration moved to establish a temporary dock on the coast of central Gaza, NBC News reported.Taking a step closer to a direct military presence in Palestine, the United States is taking another controversial step to deliver aid to hungry Gazans instead of pressuring "Israel" to allow the necessary aid through the available land crossings."Tonight, I’m directing the US military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine, and temporary shelters," Biden announced during his State of the Union address on March 7."No US boots will be on the ground," he claimed.However, a former US official and two current US officials told NBC News a different story from what Biden had promised. In fact, "Israel" had already approached several security companies, suggesting to US officials that other countries pay the "hefty" price of the private military contractors.Only "some" US officials have expressed resistance to the idea of PMCs landing in the Gaza Strip, particularly if those contractors were of American nationality.