Commercial Ship Attacked near Yemeni Coast: UKMTO

Islam Times - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an attack on a merchant ship in the Red Sea near the Yemeni coast.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 85 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen. Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the agency said on its X page, TASS reported.According to the notice, the ship captain reported an explosion near the ship. The vessel is undamaged and its crew is reported safe. The ship is proceeding to its destination port.Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 31,000 people and wounded more than 72,000 individuals, come to an end.The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.