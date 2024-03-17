0
Sunday 17 March 2024 - 23:10

Commercial Ship Attacked near Yemeni Coast: UKMTO

Story Code : 1123257
Commercial Ship Attacked near Yemeni Coast: UKMTO
"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 85 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen. Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the agency said on its X page, TASS reported.

According to the notice, the ship captain reported an explosion near the ship. The vessel is undamaged and its crew is reported safe. The ship is proceeding to its destination port.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 31,000 people and wounded more than 72,000 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Regime Eyes Private Military Contractors for US Pier
Israeli Regime Eyes Private Military Contractors for US Pier
Macron Says Ready to Discuss De-Escalation in Ukraine with Putin
Macron Says Ready to Discuss De-Escalation in Ukraine with Putin
17 March 2024
Iraqi Cleric: U.S. Making a Big Mistake in Expanding War in Yemen
Iraqi Cleric: U.S. Making a Big Mistake in Expanding War in Yemen
17 March 2024
Iran: Palestinians Not to Forget Intl. Bodies Inaction vs Zionists
Iran: Palestinians Not to Forget Intl. Bodies Inaction vs Zionists
17 March 2024
Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports
Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports
17 March 2024
Iran’s Admin Pushing to Advance AI Technologies: President
Iran’s Admin Pushing to Advance AI Technologies: President
17 March 2024
Trump Warns of ‘Bloodbath’ If He Loses Election
Trump Warns of ‘Bloodbath’ If He Loses Election
17 March 2024
Israeli Missile Attack Injures Soldier in Southern Syria
Israeli Missile Attack Injures Soldier in Southern Syria
17 March 2024
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
16 March 2024
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
16 March 2024
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
16 March 2024
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
16 March 2024
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
16 March 2024