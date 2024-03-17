0
Sunday 17 March 2024 - 23:19

Palestinians Continue to Resist against Zionist Forces

Combatants linked to Mujahideen Battalions successfully targeted occupied regions around the Gaza Strip with rockets.

Palestinian soldiers also targeted a position of the Zionist regime’s forces in the south of Gaza City.

According to Zionist Media, the sound of a massive explosion was heard in Ashkelon that seemed to be caused by a mortar attack.

Lebanese Hezbollah combatants have also continued their operation against the Zionist forces at the northern front.

On Saturday, Hezbollah announced that the Zionist regime’s Ramim Base was targeted in support of the Palestinian nation.
