Palestinians Continue to Resist against Zionist Forces

Islam Times - Palestinian Resistance groups continue to fight against the Israeli forces despite the Zionist regime forces' atrocities during the past 160 days.

Combatants linked to Mujahideen Battalions successfully targeted occupied regions around the Gaza Strip with rockets.Palestinian soldiers also targeted a position of the Zionist regime’s forces in the south of Gaza City.According to Zionist Media, the sound of a massive explosion was heard in Ashkelon that seemed to be caused by a mortar attack.Lebanese Hezbollah combatants have also continued their operation against the Zionist forces at the northern front.On Saturday, Hezbollah announced that the Zionist regime’s Ramim Base was targeted in support of the Palestinian nation.