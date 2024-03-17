0
Sunday 17 March 2024 - 23:21

Several al-Shabaab Terrorists Killed in Somalia

Story Code : 1123263
This military operation has been carried out with the coordination of popular groups near the city of Harardhere in the African country's Galmudug province.

Reports suggest that 6 terrorists were killed during the operation.

Al-Shabaab was formed in Somalia in 2004. By 2010, the group had established control over vast territories, but it had to withdraw from Mogadishu in the summer of 2011 and launch a guerilla war against the country’s government and its allies. In February 2012, an al-Shabaab leader announced joining Al Qaeda.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIL terror groups.
