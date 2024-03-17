0
Sunday 17 March 2024 - 23:24

16 Military Officers Killed in Nigeria

Story Code : 1123264
According to the information gathered by Iran Press, many residents of the Okuama in the Ughelli South Local Government Area and Okolaba in the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State in Southern Nigeria on Sunday continued to flee the communities as soldiers took over the area and reportedly set some houses ablaze in reaction to the killing of 16 soldiers.

Reliable sources informed that the bodies of the soldiers were recovered by soldiers of the Joint Task Force under the supervision of the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, at the Okuama community.

The neighboring communities have been engaged in a communal land dispute since January 27, 2024, when some youths from Okoloba were said to have ambushed and killed three Okuama youths, Igho Meshack, Godspower Awusa and Okiemute Agbabuleke, over an age-long land dispute in the area as they were returning from Okwagbe. The dead bodies of the deceased were said to have been hidden by the assailants.

In October 2001, the Nigerian Army conducted a mass execution of hundreds of unarmed Tiv civilians in Benue State to avenge the killing of 19 soldiers who were on peacekeeping, whose mutilated bodies were found on 12 October 2001. 
