Sunday 17 March 2024 - 23:29

Yemen’s Houthi Warns of Severe Punishment as US, Britain Launch Airstrikes against Yemen’s Ta’izz, Hudaydah”

Story Code : 1123268
According to Yemen’s official Saba news agency, an airstrike hit the At-Ta’iziyah district in Ta’izz province, with no immediate reports of casualties. This attack followed four strikes on the al-Durayhimi district in Hudaydah.

In response to the airstrikes, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a high-ranking official in Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, issued a warning to the US forces, stating that Yemeni fighters will protect their lands and retaliate against any aggression.

The US and Britain have been conducting airstrikes in support of ‘Israel’, leading to disruptions in global shipping routes as companies navigate around the conflict zone. Yemen’s Armed Forces have vowed to continue retaliatory strikes in response to attacks on Palestinian territories.

As tensions escalate in the region, the Yemeni military has conducted large-scale war games, showcasing their readiness to defend against any potential ground invasions by Western forces. The conflict has further intensified Yemen’s support for the Palestinian cause, with Yemenis standing in solidarity against Israeli occupation.

The maritime attacks have had a ripple effect on international shipping, forcing vessels to alter their routes and bypass the Suez Canal.
