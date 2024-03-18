Iran FM Spox: Supporting “Israel” Most Obvious Violation of Human Rights

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanani has stressed that supporting the “Israeli” entity is the most obvious instance of violating human rights.

The senior Iranian diplomat emphasized that any support for the Zionist “Israeli” entity, including political, economic, military, financial, legal, and international, is an example of the biggest and most obvious violation of human rights and will be considered an undemocratic and dictatorial act in international relations.He also termed the “Israeli” entity a terrorist regime that has no legitimate identity.Referring to the support of several Western states for the apartheid “Israeli” entity in the Gaza war and their claims of defending human rights, Kanani said that different countries and nations of the world remember many civil and imposed wars, whose organizers were the same countries that claim to be defendants of human rights and peace.The performance of this group of countries in the ongoing unjust war against the Gaza Strip, which has left more than 31,000 civilian victims as a result of the genocide of the Zionist entity, clearly shows how much these claimants adhere to their slogans, he added.Saying that public opinion is outraged by the unprecedented crimes of the Zionists in Gaza and demands measures to prevent the continuation of these crimes and genocide, Kanani lambasted the “Israeli” entity’s backers' acts in preventing any legal and executive decision from being taken against Tel Aviv.What has happened to Palestine in the past 75 years is a shame for the West which shows their dishonesty regarding basic human and moral principles, he underlined.