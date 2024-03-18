0
Monday 18 March 2024 - 12:57

Putin: US is Not A Democracy

Story Code : 1123392
Putin: US is Not A Democracy
Speaking to journalists in Moscow early on Monday morning, shortly after preliminary results indicated he would be reelected with 87% of the vote in the Russian presidential election, Putin stated that the “whole world is laughing at what is happening” in the US.

“We are behaving with more restraint than their opponents in other countries, but this is just a catastrophe, not a democracy – that’s what it is,” the Russian leader added.

Putin further stated that the current US administration is using all its resources to attack a candidate for this year’s presidential election, seemingly referring to Donald Trump. The former US leader is facing a litany of lawsuits despite being the presumptive Republican nominee for the vote in November.

In a pre-election interview earlier this week, Putin insisted that Russia does not meddle in foreign elections and will work with any elected US president.

“I think it’s obvious to everyone that the American political system cannot claim to be democratic in any sense of the word,” he said in an interview with journalist Dmitry Kiselyov. Putin refused to comment further on the current presidential campaign in the US, but described the atmosphere as becoming
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Air Base in Occupied Golan with Drones
Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Air Base in Occupied Golan with Drones
UNICEF: ‘Israel’ Killed more than 13000 Children in Gaza
UNICEF: ‘Israel’ Killed more than 13000 Children in Gaza
18 March 2024
Iran FM Spox: Supporting “Israel” Most Obvious Violation of Human Rights
Iran FM Spox: Supporting “Israel” Most Obvious Violation of Human Rights
18 March 2024
Putin: US is Not A Democracy
Putin: US is Not A Democracy
18 March 2024
Israeli Regime Eyes Private Military Contractors for US Pier
Israeli Regime Eyes Private Military Contractors for US Pier
17 March 2024
Macron Says Ready to Discuss De-Escalation in Ukraine with Putin
Macron Says Ready to Discuss De-Escalation in Ukraine with Putin
17 March 2024
Iraqi Cleric: U.S. Making a Big Mistake in Expanding War in Yemen
Iraqi Cleric: U.S. Making a Big Mistake in Expanding War in Yemen
17 March 2024
Iran: Palestinians Not to Forget Intl. Bodies Inaction vs Zionists
Iran: Palestinians Not to Forget Intl. Bodies Inaction vs Zionists
17 March 2024
Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports
Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports
17 March 2024
Iran’s Admin Pushing to Advance AI Technologies: President
Iran’s Admin Pushing to Advance AI Technologies: President
17 March 2024
Trump Warns of ‘Bloodbath’ If He Loses Election
Trump Warns of ‘Bloodbath’ If He Loses Election
17 March 2024
Israeli Missile Attack Injures Soldier in Southern Syria
Israeli Missile Attack Injures Soldier in Southern Syria
17 March 2024
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
16 March 2024