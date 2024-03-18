0
Monday 18 March 2024 - 20:35

Hamas Warns: War Not Confined to Gaza; ‘Israel’ Facing Extensive Resistance Front

“The field battle is not confined to Gaza,” Osama Hamdan, who represents the group in Lebanon said, noting that “The enemy sees itself face to face with an extensive resistance front.”

Hamdan also noted that, despite its hugely deadly and destructive campaign, the enemy has fallen short of realizing all of its “objectives”.

He was referring to the declared goals of releasing the captives, bringing about forced displacement of Gaza’s population to neighboring Egypt, and “eliminating” Hamas.

“After 163 days, the resistance is still capable in the field battle,” Hamdan said.

The Hamas representative, meanwhile, pointed to rising tensions across the occupied territories over “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to clinch the return of the “Israeli” captives.

“The tensions are deeper and greater that what comes to the eye,” he said.

“All eyes are on the next elections in the occupied territories,” he said, adding, “Planning underway for the post-Netanyahu era.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hamdan said Hamas faced a “real chance” of ending the invasion and achieving a “permanent ceasefire.”

“The resistance movement has agreed to the “Israeli” military’s “partial withdrawal” from Gaza until the realization of an agreement on complete cessation of the aggression,” the Hamas official said, pointing out that “In the first phase, the movement would identify the ailing Palestinian prisoners for release by the entity.”

In addition, Hamdan added that “The ‘Israeli’ cabinet would determine the sphere of authority of its negotiators in upcoming meetings in the Qatari capital. And we determine the likelihood of conclusion or defeat of an agreement accordingly.”
