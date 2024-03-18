“Israeli” Reserve General: We Lost War against Hamas, We’re Living in Hell

Islam Times - “Israeli” Reserve General Itzhak Brik admitted that “Israel” has “lost the war against Hamas, and continues to lose its allies around the world.”

In an op-ed for Hebrew “Maariv” daily, Brik stated that “Israel’s” goal to defeat Hamas has been completely wiped off the war agenda. “Meanwhile, the goal of bringing captives back is yet to be achieved, amid the army’s failure to return captives alive.”In this context, Brik affirmed that “the maneuver that the entire ‘Israeli’ people cheered for did not stand the test and did not achieve the result that everyone had hoped for,” noting that “Security Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi managed the war with a tactical vision instead of a strategic vision. While the war cannot be won in tactical battles alone.”He also said “‘Israel’ cannot continue lying to its people, because what is happening in Gaza and on the northern front against Hezbollah will come back to blow up in their faces, revealing the reality of matters. “He slammed the strategic thinking and problem-solving abilities “Israel” lacks because they “prefer to live in delusion, and deal with images that please their audience and the army.”Brik pointed out that “The Chief of Staff has been isolated, silent, and at a loss of control of the ground for a long time, so he began appointing colonels and lieutenants in his likeness and image.”He said this in itself is a scandal and “the most dangerous failure since the establishment of the ‘Israeli’ military.”“Instead of claiming responsibility for his actions,” Brik said, “the Chief of Staff decided to reinforce the generation of chaos that he heads with the brigade officers, who share this failure with him.”He added that soldiers are getting killed and injured daily as a result of the hasty and negligible inspection of the homes they enter in Gaza, which are booby-trapped with explosives.“This must be stopped immediately,” Brik said, stressing that “if the political and military paths continue in this manner, we will find ourselves in a much worse situation than it was before the attack on the Gaza Strip began.”He proceeded, “If the army does not succeed in returning some captives alive, this war will be publicly shaped as the worst failure in ‘Israel's’ wars since its founding, whether from the terrible blow it received from Hamas on October 7, or from the abject failure to fight in the Gaza Strip.”Building on his findings, Brik said “Israel” will find itself amid difficult, insoluble gaps in Gaza and the regional war, which signifies the gravest threat against the occupation since its establishment.“The internal front is not prepared for a regional war that would be a thousand times more crushing than the Gaza war,” he cautioned.Further slamming Benjamin Netanyahu and the Chief of Staff, Brik said they were leading “Israel” nowhere, to a dead-end, and exerting the most effort to weaken the occupation. He described the ‘Israeli’ senior as “rusty, headless nails in ‘Israel’s’ body, and there is no way to remove them.”“These people brought upon us the worst hell on earth in the history of ‘Israel’, and are paving our way to the next hell without strategic thinking or rationality."Similarly, “Israeli” “Haaretz” said the occupation's behavior and actions since October 7 only prove that after one of the “worst disasters in its history” and over five months of aggression, the same faults still pilot the mentality of its leading officials.Haaretz highlighted that the occupation’s attempt to find a mechanism for distributing aid in Gaza independent of Palestinian factions and its refusal to discuss the “day-after” plan is a clear indication that "Israel" has applied a policy of time killing and improvising with no clear vision ahead, up until October 6.It added that the only difference is the magnitude of the massive destruction in Gaza, the unimaginable civilian death toll, and the severe humanitarian catastrophe in return for a captive crisis unprecedented for “Israel”.