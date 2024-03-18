Putin Set to Win After 95.04% of Ballots Counted

Under Russia's presidential election regulations, a candidate who receives more than 50 percent of the votes will secure victory.
The voter turnout stood at 74.22 percent, according to the CEC, Xinhua reported.
According to an exit poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, Putin leads the presidential election with 87 percent of the votes.
Russia kicked off its three-day presidential election on Friday. The final results will be confirmed no later than March 28 by the CEC and will be announced within three days of confirmation.