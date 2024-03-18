0
Monday 18 March 2024 - 20:41

Iran Resolved to Promote Ties with Africa

Story Code : 1123491
In a meeting with Iran’s new envoy to Niger, held in Tehran on Sunday, Amirabdollahian said the Iranian administration has great determination to expand relations and cooperation with the African states in all sectors.

He also stressed the need to promote political and economic relations between Iran and Niger.

The minister emphasized the necessity of implementing the bilateral agreements and holding a meeting of the Joint Economic Commission with the West African state.

Foreign Minister of Niger Bakary Yaou Sangare paid an official visit to Tehran in October 2023 to weigh plans to promote political and economic cooperation and enhance interaction between the two countries in the scientific and technological fields.

Hailing the capabilities of Iran in various economic, scientific, and technological areas, the Nigerien diplomat said Iran’s capabilities could meet Niger’s needs in the energy and industrial sectors.
