0
Monday 18 March 2024 - 20:43

Polish Farmers Block Two Border Crossings with Germany

Story Code : 1123493
Polish Farmers Block Two Border Crossings with Germany
Farmers in Poland and across the EU have been calling for changes to restrictions placed on them by the EU's Green Deal plan to tackle climate change, and for the re-imposition of customs duties on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine that were waived after Russia's invasion in 2022, Reuters reported.

The European Commission on Friday offered concessions to farmers as it proposed an easing of a series of rules on leaving land fallow or rotating crops.

On Monday, farmers blocked the Swiecko and Gubinek border crossings with Germany. A local police spokesperson said that the blockades started on Sunday and were scheduled to continue until Wednesday.

"Traffic in Swiecko and Gubinek is blocked, you cannot travel in either direction," said Marcin Maludy, a spokesperson for the police in nearby Gorzow Wielkopolski.

Maludy said that the only possibility for trucks in the Lubusz region travelling to Germany was to go to Olszyn whereas cars could go through the remaining crossings in the region.

Polish farmers are planning mass protests across the country on Wednesday, keeping up pressure on officials to act on their demands. They have a particular grievance because of increased competition from neighboring non-EU Ukraine's farmers, who they accuse of flooding EU markets with cheap imports that leave them unable to compete.
Comment


Featured Stories
Airstrike Reported on City of Eilat in Occupied Territories
Airstrike Reported on City of Eilat in Occupied Territories
Islamic Resistance Continues Attacking IOF Border Sites in Support of Gaza
Islamic Resistance Continues Attacking IOF Border Sites in Support of Gaza
18 March 2024
Putin Set to Win After 95.04% of Ballots Counted
Putin Set to Win After 95.04% of Ballots Counted
18 March 2024
Tensions High After Pakistan Launches Cross-Border Attacks into Afghanistan
Tensions High After Pakistan Launches Cross-Border Attacks into Afghanistan
18 March 2024
Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Air Base in Occupied Golan with Drones
Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Air Base in Occupied Golan with Drones
18 March 2024
UNICEF: ‘Israel’ Killed more than 13000 Children in Gaza
UNICEF: ‘Israel’ Killed more than 13000 Children in Gaza
18 March 2024
Iran FM Spox: Supporting “Israel” Most Obvious Violation of Human Rights
Iran FM Spox: Supporting “Israel” Most Obvious Violation of Human Rights
18 March 2024
Putin: US is Not A Democracy
Putin: US is Not A Democracy
18 March 2024
Israeli Regime Eyes Private Military Contractors for US Pier
Israeli Regime Eyes Private Military Contractors for US Pier
17 March 2024
Macron Says Ready to Discuss De-Escalation in Ukraine with Putin
Macron Says Ready to Discuss De-Escalation in Ukraine with Putin
17 March 2024
Iraqi Cleric: U.S. Making a Big Mistake in Expanding War in Yemen
Iraqi Cleric: U.S. Making a Big Mistake in Expanding War in Yemen
17 March 2024
Iran: Palestinians Not to Forget Intl. Bodies Inaction vs Zionists
Iran: Palestinians Not to Forget Intl. Bodies Inaction vs Zionists
17 March 2024
Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports
Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports
17 March 2024