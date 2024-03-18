Gaza Reflects Power of Resistance: Iranian General

Islam Times - What has been unfolding in the Gaza Strip during nearly six months of relentless Israeli strikes illustrates the extent of the resistance front’s power, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said.

“The resistance shown by the people of Gaza for about six months under the harshest attacks of the Zionist regime indicates the extent of the resistance’s power and its great capabilities,” the top Iranian commander said in a meeting with Syria’s defense minister, held in Tehran on Monday.Paying tribute to the defenseless people of Palestine for their epic struggle against the Israeli aggression, General Baqeri said the Zionist regime’s inhumane crimes have further disgraced its sponsors.He also slammed the Israeli airstrikes on Syria and Lebanon as proof of its failure to achieve its illegitimate objectives.The top Iranian general and the Syria defense minister also weighed plans for closer military cooperation between the two nations.Lauding the good progress in the relations between the Iranian and Syria armed forces, Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas said the military forces of the two countries, as two members of the resistance axis, need to expand coordination in all affairs.He noted that the world has changed after the Al-Aqsa Storm operation that the resistance forces launched outside Gaza in October 2023.Hamas launched the Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7, penetrating deep into the territories occupied by the Israeli regime, by carrying out large-scale air, land, and sea strikes.The group said the operation was a reaction to the recurring desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds as well as intensified Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.Since the start of Israel’s latest brutal aggression, more than 31,645 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed and about 73,676 others have been injured.