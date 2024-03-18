0
Monday 18 March 2024 - 20:48

Airstrike Reported on City of Eilat in Occupied Territories

The spokesman of the Zionist army said in a statement that a suspicious aerial target entered the occupied territories through the Red Sea and crashed in an open area north of Eilat city.

In this statement, it is stated that this target was observed by the Zionist Air Force and did not cause any damage.

The city of Eilat is continuously targeted by attacks that Ansarullah takes responsibility for most of them.

They have also surrounded Eilat port and are preventing ships from entering there, and ships are being targeted by missiles and drones while passing through Bab al-Mandab.

Ansarullah's attacks have caused major global companies to stop the passage of their ships in the Red Sea or change their route by going around South Africa.
