Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi sent a message to Vladimir Putin to offer him congratulations on his victory in the Russian presidential election on Monday.

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi congratulated Vladimir Putin's victory in the Russian presidential election in a message on Monday.In his message, Raisi felicitated Vladimir Putin’s landslide victory and his re-election as the president of the Russian Federation.According to a statement by Iran’s embassy in Moscow, Raisi expressed his satisfaction with the growing trend in the relations between Iran and Russia. He also emphasized further expansion of the ties between the two nations.With 99.43% of ballots counted as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), Russian presidential race frontrunner and incumbent president Vladimir Putin leads the 2024 presidential race with 87.32% of the votes.