In Solidarity with Palestine; IRGC Navy to Stage Massive Parades on Quds Day

Islam Times - Vessels of the popular Basij force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy will take part in a massive maritime parade in Iran's northern and southern coastal regions in support of the people of Palestine, the IRGC

In the past few months, a small group of zealous Palestinian youths stood up against the child-killing Zionists and shattered their empty grandeur, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said, adding that the Al-Aqsa storm operation showed the weakness of the spider's house to everyone.On Quds Day, Basij naval forces will stage parade along the shores of the Persian Gulf, the Oman Sea and the Caspian Sea to show their disgust towards killing of innocent children and Muslim women by the brutal Zionist regime, Tangsiri said.In addition to the holy flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran, all vessels will fly the flag of Palestine as a sign of solidarity with this oppressed and oppressed nation, Tangsiri said.