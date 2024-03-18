Israel Assassinates Aid Coordinator to Gaza

Islam Times - Palestinian media said the Israeli regime's intelligent service Shabak assassinated the Palestinian police officer who coordinated humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Israeli regime's forces pounded again the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza early morning on Monday with artillery and air strikes.Shabak, however, claimed that Fayeq al-Mabhouh was in charge of Hamas' internal security affairs and was killed in the Israeli attack on the hospital.The Israeli army claimed that al-Mabhouh engaged in the exchange of fire as he was armed and was hidden in Al-Shifa Hospital and was killed finally.According to SAMA, the Palestinian news agency, Brigadier General Fayeq al-Mabhouh, who was killed in the Zionist army's attack on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, was the Gaza Police operations officer.As SAMA said General al-Mabhouh was in contact with the tribes of Gaza and UNRWA and worked as a coordinator for the receiving and delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and meeting the needs of the people.It was on October 7 that the Palestinian Resistance carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime's forces in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine since 1948.To compensate for the scandalous failure, the regime has blocked Gaza's border crosses and is bombing the strip.So far, from the beginning of the all-out war against Gaza, more than 31,700 people have been martyred and over 73,000 others have been wounded.People in Gaza are simultaneously coping with both the Israeli strikes and the famine emerging out of the regime's war on Gaza.