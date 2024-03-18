Islamic Resistance Continues Attacking IOF Border Sites in Support of Gaza

Islam Times - In support of the Palestinian people and resistance in Gaza and in light of the Israeli aggression on the various South Lebanon villages, the Islamic Resistance continued striking the Zionist occupation sites near Lebanon border.

Hezbollah military media issued consecutive statements to illustrate the attacks and their outcomes.The first statement mentioned that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Ruwaisat Al-Qarn site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms at 5:00 pm on Monday, March 18, 2024, with missiles, inflicting a direct hit.The second statement emphasized that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Tayhat Hill at 5:02 pm on Monday, March 18, 2024, with missile weapons, inflicting a direct hit.The third statement asserted that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Zibdin site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms at 5:05 pm on Monday, March 18, 2024, with rocketry weapons, inflicting a direct hit.Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Bayyad Blida site at 5:30 pm on Monday, March 18, 2024, with artillery shells, hitting the target directly, according to the fourth statement.Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 7:15 pm on Monday, March 18, 2024, Birket Risha site with rocket weapons, inflicting direct hits, the fifth statement affirmed.The sixth statement maintained that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 7:15 pm on Monday, March 18, 2024, Hadab Yarin site with rocket weapons, inflicting direct hits.Meanwhile, the Zionist war jets raided Aita Al-Shaab border village with four missiles.Thecontinued its operations on Sunday against the Zionist military sites, and soldier’s gatherings along the border with occupied Palestine in support of Gaza.1. At 2:20 am, Hezbollah fighters attacked a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers opposite the town of al-Wazzani, with appropriate weapons, achieving accurate hits.2. At 12:50 pm, Resistance fighters attacked the “Metulla” site with appropriate weapons, causing a direct hit.3. At 2:00 pm, Resistance fighters attacked the espionage equipment at the Israeli al-Assi site with 14.5 caliber machine guns, causing a direct hit.4. At 3:15 pm, Hezbollah fighters attacked a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of Mattat Barracks with rocket weapons.5. At 3:30 pm, Hezbollah fighters attacked al-Marj site with artillery shells.6. At 3:30 pm, Resistance fighters targeted the al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rockets.7. At 6:30 pm, the Resistance attacked a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Hanita site with rockets.8. At 8:30 pm, Hezbollah fighters attacked Israeli military vehicles as they entered the al-Malikiyah site with artillery shells.