Tuesday 19 March 2024 - 12:21

IRGC Warns of Retaliation: West’s Exploitation of Iranian Oil A Thing of the Past

Story Code : 1123600
IRGC Warns of Retaliation: West’s Exploitation of Iranian Oil A Thing of the Past
Tangsiri made the remarks on the eve of the 73rd anniversary of the nationalization of the Iranian oil industry.

“Today, if they [the foreigners] steal our oil and seize our tankers anywhere in the world, we will retaliate,” he said, pointing out that “Gone are the days for the foreigners to boast about the looting of the property of the noble people of Iran.”

He further added that “The UK plundered the Iranian oil and resources for many years,” noting that “Today, however, the country’s youth are standing proudly against global arrogance.”
