Tuesday 19 March 2024 - 12:23

Armenia: New War with Azerbaijan could Start This Weekend

"This means there will be a war at the end of the week. And I know what will happen at the end of this war," said Pashinyan during a meeting with residents of the village of Voskepar, Tavush region. "Then, when we meet again, you will say: 'We are simple villagers, we had no information, but you knew everything.'"       

Pashinyan was quoted saying that Armenia cannot allow a war with Azerbaijan, so it is necessary to “adjust the border." He said that "there is a real opportunity” to begin the process of delimitation and demarcation of the border between the two nations, that have been involved in the conflict for over a century.

Earlier in March, Baku demanded that Yerevan frees eight villages on the border that Azerbaijan considers occupied.

This is not the first time Pashinyan spoke about the prospects of another war with Azerbaijan. In February, the Armenian Prime Minister said at a government meeting: "Our analysis shows that Azerbaijan wants to launch military action in some parts of the border with the prospect of turning military escalation into a full-scale war against Armenia."

The modern phase of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict also referred to as Artsakh began with the collapse of the Soviet Union. Most recently, in September 2023, Baku launched an offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh. Many consider it possible due to backing of Turkey, while Russia has remained focused on the war in Ukraine.
