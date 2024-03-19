Kremlin Spokesman Dismisses US Reaction to Putin’s Election Win as ‘Verbal Gymnastics’
He was commenting on a statement from the White House that said the US will base its work on the reality that Putin is the president of Russia.
"No amount of verbal gymnastics will be able to belittle Putin's election victory and, most importantly, shatter people's faith in him," Peskov told TASS, when asked whether the Kremlin regards this US approach as sufficient for holding potential communication, and more balanced, compared with the reaction of some European nations.