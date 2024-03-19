Iranian Inmates Extradited from Armenia, Japan

Islam Times - Nine Iranian prisoners in Armenia and Japan returned home to serve the rest of their sentences in Iran, an official said.

The Iranian justice minister’s deputy for human rights and international affairs said eight Iranians imprisoned in Armenia and another one jailed in Japan were extradited on Tuesday, March 19.The extradition process has been finalized in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in accordance with the agreements with Yerevan and Tokyo, Askar Jalalian said.The Iranian Parliament ratified the bill on the extradition of criminals with Armenia in 2016.The majority of Iranian nationals jailed abroad have been convicted of carrying illicit drugs in their trips.