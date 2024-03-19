Overseas Voting Demonstrates Putin’s Victory: Kremlin Spokesman

Islam Times - The voting results in the Russian presidential election at overseas polling stations show Vladimir Putin’s victory, the Kremlin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Any vote was important. We see that Putin has won abroad as well," he said, commenting on the voting at polling stations outside Russia, TASS reported."Results are varying in various geographical locations. But in general, Putin won there as well," he stressed, adding that these votes contributed to Putin’s ultimate victory "by an unprecedented score."He refused to dwell on why the majority of Russians had opted to vote for the incumbent president. "Putin answered this on the voting night himself," the Kremlin spokesman noted.